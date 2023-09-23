Last Updated:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's UNSEEN Photos From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Go Viral

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Lord Ganesh to their residence. 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

Anushka took to social media and shared a series of photos from her intimate celebrations. She also offered a glimpse of her Lord Ganesha's idol. 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

While the actress wore a Kanjivram saree, the cricketer donned white kurta pyjamas. 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

Now, some unseen photos from their celebrations have emerged on social media. Anushka's Chakda Xpress co-star Anshul Chauhan arrived at her residence along with her husband to seek Bappa's blessings.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

Here, Anushka opted for a gold and white Kanjeevaram sari. She tied her hair back in a neat bun and accesorised her look with traditional gold jewellery.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

The couple posed with the priests after Ganpati puja. 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram

Virat can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at his friend's residence. 

