Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's UNSEEN Photos From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Go Viral

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Lord Ganesh to their residence.
Anushka took to social media and shared a series of photos from her intimate celebrations. She also offered a glimpse of her Lord Ganesha's idol.
Now, some unseen photos from their celebrations have emerged on social media. Anushka's Chakda Xpress co-star Anshul Chauhan arrived at her residence along with her husband to seek Bappa's blessings.
Here, Anushka opted for a gold and white Kanjeevaram sari. She tied her hair back in a neat bun and accesorised her look with traditional gold jewellery.