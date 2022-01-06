Anushka Sharma, Virat's New Year Bash Had Rahul Dravid, Sanjana Ganesan In Attendance; See

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the new year 2022 from South Africa. Anushka Sharma, along with her daughter Vamika, is currently accompanying her cricketer husband for Team India's matches against the host team. The couple had a fun new year's bash with the team in South Africa, which also had former Indian Cricket team captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid. Anushka was seen having a fun time with her girlfriends, including sports anchor and Jaspreet Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

Cricketer Deepak Chahar's fiance, Jaya Bhardwaj shared some glimpses from the cricketers and their family's new year bash in South Africa. Sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan wore a black coloured shirt on blue jeans and was seen partying with Anushka Sharma. On the other hand, Anushka donned a black and white striped dress. The photos also saw Jaya Bhardwaj clicking a selfie with legendary cricket star Rahul Dravid. The former captain looked dashing in a blue shirt. Here are the unseen pictures from their new year bash.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome new year 2022

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo with Virat Kohli. The picture saw Anushka Sharma in a striped dress, while Virat Kohli donned a white t-shirt. They were standing before a three-tier cake as they smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, Anushka penned how 2021 got them their greatest happiness, Vamika. She wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" On the other hand, Virat Kohli shared a few pictures from the new year party. Sharing pictures with Anushka and the cricket team, he wrote, "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity."

Anushka Sharma's new project

Anushka Sharma is set to make her comeback after a few years long sabbatical. The actor will portray the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami in the new biopic, Chakda 'Xpress. The actor penned how the film is special to her and also penned down how Jhulan Goswami brought recognition to the Indian women's cricket team. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice."

(Image: Instagram/@jayab05)