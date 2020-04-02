The Debate
Anushka Sharma Wishes Fans On Ram Navami; Posts Pic Of Special 'bhojan'

Bollywood News

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her delicious lunch on her story. The picture features traditional 'bhojan' items. Read more

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to wish everybody on Ram Navami with a picture of a 'special lunch' . Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country today. Although people cannot visit temples and celebrate amid coronavirus outbreak, they are celebrating Ram Navami by fasting, reciting bhajans, and cooking traditional puja bhojan while being inside their homes. 

The picture features traditional Pooja bhojan items like puri, chole and halwa. Check out Anushka Sharma's pic here.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s delicious meal here:

Anushka Sharma

The diva is setting example for all the devotees to celebrate the festival in their homes. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. On this day, devotees and followers of Lord Rama recite verses from the holy scriptures like Shrimad Bhagavatam and Ramayana. The significance of Ram Navami is that it represents that victory of good over evil.

The actor was also seen asking an interesting question on her story about quarantining. The diva asked her followers the one thing that everyone has learnt about themselves apart from doing household chores during social distancing. Anushka Sharma received mind-blowing responses from her fans. Not only that, but the diva and her husband Virat Kohli previously had also announced donating money to PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s relief fund in Maharashtra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

