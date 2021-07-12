Anushka Sharma Wishes Happy 6 Months To Her 'three'; Spends Quality Time At Park

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents of a baby girl, they recently celebrated happy 6 months to them. The actor gave a sneak peek at her their fun time together as their daughter became 6 months old. She even stated how her daughter, Vamika’s one smile could change their whole world around. The moment she dropped in their photos, numerous celebrity artists from the film industry took to her social media handle and showered her post with hearts. Even her fans were delighted to get a glimpse of her daughter and wished her a happy 6 months.

Anushka Sharma and Virat spend splendid day with daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram recently and added a series of photos in which she shared glimpses of their fun day out with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter, Vamika. In the first one, she posted an adorable moment of herself with her daughter in which she can be seen interacting with her while showing her something in the sky. In the next one, she dropped in a cute father-daughter moment where Virat and Vamika were seen having a good time together. She also added a picture of her legs along with her daughter’s while in the last one, she captured a glimpse of the cake as they celebrated a happy 6 months together.

In the caption, she stated, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.” Many of the celebrities as well as her fans took to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post and swamped the comments section with hearts and words of praise. Artists namely Kajal Aggarwal, Vaani Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Athiya Shetty, Neeti Mohan and many more dropped in hearts and sent lots of love to Anushka and her family.

Even the fans did not miss out to flood the comments section with compliments and stated how they looked cute together. Some of them also sent wishes on their happy 6 months while others stated how the three of them looked ‘perfect’ together. Some of the fans also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how amazed they were to finally get a cute glimpse of Anushka and Virat’s daughter, Vamika. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

