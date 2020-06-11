Anushka Sharma With Aamir Khan Or Salman Khan: Which Duo Makes A Better Pair?

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma made her debut in the year 2018 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and following which, she has churned out several blockbusters including Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and many others. She has worked with various make actors in the industry. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are two such Bollywood actors who have not only worked with Anushka Sharma but impressed the audience with their chemistry with Anushka. Having said that, let's take a look at, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan and see who was paired better with Anushka Sharma.

Aamir Khan and Anuskha Sharma -

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's chemistry was first seen in satirical comedy-drama, PK. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. The film was a huge success that became the first Bollywood film to earn ₹1 billion (US$14 million) net from online bookings. According to Box Office India, PK grossed ₹175 crores (US$28 million) worldwide in its first week.

Released on December 19, 2014, the film garnered immense positive reviews. PK features Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film also received eight nominations at the 60th Filmfare Awards.

Anushka Sharma with Salman Khan -

Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan's notable chemistry was first introduced by Ali Abbas Zafar in Sultan. Released in 2016, Sultan featured a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. Fans loved the crackling chemistry between the two actors and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The sports drama flick, Sultan grossed ₹623.33 crores ($96 million) worldwide, which made it one of the top five highest-grossing Indian films ever. The film centres on Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film won Best Film award at Stardust Awards.

