Anushka Sharma With Vamika To Kareena With Karisma; Celebs Spotted Out & About In The City

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and more stepped out and about in Mumbai. Have a look:

Swati Singh
Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood celebrities were spotted out & about in the city on Thursday, March 24. Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in an ethnic colour-blocked suit. She made an appearance in an anarkali & palazzo set.

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, who is all set to share a screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was clicked as she was stepping out of her car. Bebo looked elegant in a striped co-ord set.

Kareena Kapoor
The Kapoor sisters also posed for the camera as they posed together in color-coordinated outfits.

Shahid Kapoor
'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor stepped out in the city on Thursday. The star was clicked at Juhu as he managed to look uber cool in a black coloured t-shirt and a wide leg cargo pants.

Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput and her kids were also spotted with Shahid Kapoor. Mira donned an all-black outfit, as she wore a black tee-shirt, styled with a pair of black leggings.

Pooja Hegde
'Radhe Shyam' fame Pooja Hegde was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. Keeping it comfy yet sporty, Pooja wore an olive coloured vest top paired with black coloured yoga pants and black shoes.

Anushka Sharma
Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting for her upcoming sports drama, 'Chakda Xpress', was clicked in her car in Mumbai with her dughter Vamika.

