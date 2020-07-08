Anushka Sharma's 'Badmaash Company': Making Of The Title Song, Watch Video

Badmaash Company stars Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, and Meiyang Chang in the lead roles. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the story revolves around a young graduate student Karan, who plans to start his venture Friends and Company with two friends and an aspiring model Bulbul. The plot follows their success and failure while attempting to earn easy money.

Parmeet Sethi marked his directorial debut with this crime comedy flick. He also wrote the script with the dialogues of Anushka Sharma's Badmaash Company in just six days. The four leading characters were based on real-life people. Upon its release in 2010, the movie garnered a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. However, it was a huge box-office hit and garnered nominations for the director and debut stars, Vir Das and Meiyang Chang. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the making of Badmaash Company's title song. Read on:

Making Of The Title Song

A week before the release of Badmaash Company, makers of the movie dropped the title song's making video on their official YouTube channel. It showcases the leading actors, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, and Meiyang Chang, revealing their experience and views about the peppy song. Choreographer Ahmed Khan describes the first look grunge in the title track. He tells how their workplace has brown cartons, and people are visibly working there. Adding to it, Shahid Kapoor explains that while they are running a company, it is in its initial phase and striving to grow.

Later on, Khan talks about the second looks and calls it younger with actors wearing quirky t-shirts. Shahid Kapoor describes the location similar to a bar with a pool table, bikes, and glass bottles hanging. So, the place is not lavish but 'cool'. Meanwhile, Meiyang Chang points out the lyrics of the rap section in the middle of the song. He calls it exciting and asserts viewers to listen to it carefully to understand.

Moving ahead, Ahmed Khan tells how the third look is plush. Shahid Kapoor describes the view as a lounge-like in a casino, and everyone donned a formal outfit. They all appreciate the choreographer for his efforts. Moreover, Anushka Sharma explains everything has come together in the title song of Badmaash Company. She concludes the video by applauding Ahmed Khan and tells that he knew what he wanted in the track and did a 'wonderful' job.

