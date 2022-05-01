Anushka Sharma's Birthday: Wishes Pour In For 'PK' Star; Kareena & B-Town Biggies Chip In

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday on Sunday, May 1, with her fans, family members and fellow celebrities sending heartfelt wishes to the PK star. The actor, who will soon be stepping into the shoes of Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the sports drama Chakda Xpress, received birthday love from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & others wish Anushka Sharma on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, May 1, newlywed Alia Bhatt dropped a grogous glimpse of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous".

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, who has collaborated with Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do, shared a throwback glimpse of the duo and mentioned, "Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today and always."

Kareena Kapoor also shared a monochrome glimpse of the Band Baaja Baaraat star, with the caption, "Happy birthday fellow mommy, stay beautiful."

Vicky Kaushal dropped a similar wish, stating, "Happy birthday @anushkasharma. Wishing you all the love and happiness."

Among the plethora of wishes was one by Vikrant Massey, who hailed the star for inspiring a generation in several ways. He wrote, "May you continue inspiring this generation with your simplicity, grace and humility for years to come! have a special one!."

Anushka Sharma on work front

The actor will be gracing the big screen after a four-year hiatus with Chakda Xpress. She'll be portraying legendary Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor has constantly been treating fans with BTS videos and glimpes of the intense prep work as she learns the intricacies of the sport.

Announcing the biopic earlier, Anushka dropped the film's promo and penned a long note alongside it.

She mentioned, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA