Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma Inks A Deal With Yorkshire County Cricket Club

The production company Clean Slate Filmz, owned by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma, recently signed a deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club in Leeds, England. As per Sky Sports, The production house has become the cricket stadium's new principal partner, which will now also be the title sponsor of Yorkshire Headingley ground. The cricket stadium will also be renamed Clean Slate Headingley.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club fell into a prominent racism scandal controversy back in 2020. Former cricket player Azeem Rafiq spoke openly about the racist remarks and attitude he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club for years. The cricketer's disclosure led to an investigation, in which several of the cricketer's accusations were found to be true.

Due to the racist remarks and poor handling of these accusations, Yorkshire lost sponsors and also received a widespread backlash. It was also banned from hosting international cricket matches and faced a major financial crisis. Now, the club has signed a deal with Clean Slate Filmz with the hope to renew its reputation. The partnership was launched in Mumbai as Yorkshire's chairman Lord Patel and managing director of cricket Darren Gough came to the city.

Karnesh Ssharma on the new partnership

Karnesh Ssharma spoke about the partnership at the launch event as Clean Slate Filmz became the first company to be prominently featured within a UK sports ground. As per Pinkvilla, he said, "We’re incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground. Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward." "Our ambition is to helm make the Headingley venture a beacon for equality and inclusivity in Yorkshire and the sport in general. We are looking forward to a great partnership with the club," he added.

Ahead of the partnership, Clean Slate Filmz announced its OTT platform named Clean Slate Studios. The company also announced the OTT platforms' new logo. The company will launch the OTT platform in 2023 globally.

