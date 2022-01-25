Anushka Sharma’s Production House Clean Slate Filmz Strikes Deal With Netflix & Amazon

Ever since the pandemic struck India, a paradigm shift in favour of streaming giants was observed with families and individuals turning towards OTT content to entertain themselves. Several big names in the industry including the likes of Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and many more are eyeing to make their OTT debut this year. Meanwhile, several studios and filmmakers are also releasing their tentpole moves on these streaming platforms rather than in theatres.

Now, top Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma, is also hopping onto the OTT bandwagon. As per reports, Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz and streaming giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have struck a deal to pump out more content for OTT in the coming years.

Anushka Sharma strikes deal with OTT giants

As per a report by Bloomberg, Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she runs with her brother Karnesh Sharma has struck a deal with OTT giants. Clean Slate Filmz will be releasing eight movies and series for streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. These streaming platforms and Sharma's production house has reportedly entered a deal for $54 million that roughly translates to Rs 400 crore.

A Netflix spokesperson reportedly confirmed that they have inked a deal with the production house and will be releasing three projects in the coming months. The first project that will be released on Netflix will be the biopic Chakda Xpress, in which the Anushka will be playing the lead role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Clean Slate Filmz has previously produced films NH10, Phillauri and Pari for the theatres, which all featured Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It has also produced the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. Their next release will be the movie Qala, with Tripti Dimri and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan making his debut.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma