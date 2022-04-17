Virat Kohli recently left his fans amazed during the latest IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when the former RCB captain grabbed a catch one-handedly. Apart from his fans, even his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma expressed her reaction to the same while watching the game in the stadium. Numerous pictures and videos emerged online giving netizens glimpses of Kohli's catch and Anushka's reaction to it.

Anushka Sharma left amazed with hubby's one-handed catch

Numerous netizens recently took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures of Virat Kohli grabbing the ball during his IPL 2022 match representing Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the fans were excited to witness the stunning moment, Anushka Sharma was elated as Kohli took the catch. The photos further gave glimpses of Virat Kohli sharing eye contact with Anushka while gesturing the victory sign through his hand. Take a look at the pictures ahead-

Anushka Sharma's reaction when Virat Kohli takes a Outstanding catch. pic.twitter.com/Deex1fvurH — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 16, 2022

More about Anushka's Chakda Xpress

As Anushka Sharma recently escalated the curiosity of her fans by dropping the trailer of her highly-awaited film, Chakda Xpress, a thrilling piece of the update was recently unveiled as the actor already started shooting for the film. It was revealed that Anushka Sharma along with her Chakda Xpress team will be filming the movie at four top cricket stadiums in the world. According to the sources of Pinkvilla, it was also mentioned that the actor will first visit the holy ground of cricket, Lord’s Stadium and is expected to shoot at Headingley Stadium post that. The source mentioned, "Anushka’s films have always been mounted on a big scale. Karnesh and Anushka want Chakda Xpress to become a definitive biopic based on a woman sportstar. Thus, no stones will be left unturned to ensure that Anushka doing Chakda becomes a huge talking point for audiences worldwide. This move definitely indicates that intention and also gives a promise that a big film is coming from Anushka that will have scale, patriotism and the message of equality all rolled into one." Apart from this, Anushka Sharma is currently garnering love for her recently bankrolled Netflix series, Mai featuring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

Image: Instagram/Virat Kohli Fanpage/@anushkasharma