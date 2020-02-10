Anushka Sharma's Romantic Songs That You Can Listen On Loop

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and talented actresses in Bollywood. Her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi received love and critical appreciation from fans and critics alike and since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She is best known for her quirky roles in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, etc. The movies that she has starred in also boasts of having some of the best sound tracks. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's romantic songs that you can listen to on loop.

Anushka Sharma's romantic songs that you can listen to on loop:

1) Aadha Ishq

This is one of Anushka Sharma's most romantic songs. It is from her film Band Baaja Baarat. The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. The film is also an interesting one as Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh play roles of wedding planners and fall in love. This song is all about love and romance.

2) Chaar Kadam

This is from her film PK. The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput. The song also showcases the beautiful town of Brugges as Anushka and Sushant are seen cycling across the town.

3) Pehli Baar

The song is from her film Dil Dhadakne Do. The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.The two co-stars are seen getting crazy as they dance and fall in love with each other in the film.

4) Hawayein

This song is from her film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Shahrukh Khan. This is one of the most emotional songs and gets one drooling over the romance between King Khan and Sharma.

5) Cutie Pie

This is another one of Anushka Sharma's most romantic songs. It is from her film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

