Anushka Sharma's Scooty Ride With Virat Kohli Impresses Fans, But Some Highlight Potholes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always manage to grab attention, be it through their loved-up pictures, social media banter, or stylish appearances. Fans are often seen cheering for their favorite celebrity couple. The couple was recently captured riding on the streets of Mumbai. The Band Baaja Baaraat star was seen as a pillion rider with her cricketer-husband. The duo ensured they followed the road safety rules during their ride in the city.

Anushka Sharma rides pillion with husband Virat Kohli

In the videos that have surfaced online, the couple was seen zooming on their scooter while wearing black helmets to go unidentified. Anushka was captured in an all-black outfit. The actor was dressed in an oversized black top with black pants and white sneakers. The athlete, meanwhile, donned a green shirt and black jeans, with white sneakers. The video of the couple's ride was shared on Instagram by the paparazzo Varinder Chawla.

Fans went gaga as they spotted the star couple travelling in such a way for the first time as they used terms like 'simple' and 'grounded' for them. However, some wrote that the paparazzi should not have chased them in such a way. A few also noticed the potholed roads of Mumbai and posted sarcastic replies on 'Mumbai ke khade (sic).'

More on Anushka Sharma's work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress, which chronicles the journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The biopic will be premiering on the OTT platform Netflix. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film marks her comeback on the silver screens after a hiatus of four years.