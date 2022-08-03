Last Updated:

Anushka To Shahid, Stars Who Have Always Protected Their Kids From Intrusive Pap Culture

Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and many others have always been protective about their children when it comes to the intrusive paparazzi culture.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
1/7
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma/@virushmika_18_

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have still not officially unveiled their daughter Vamika's face. Morever, they are often seen requesting the paps not to take pictures of the little munchkin.

Shahid Kapoor
2/7
Image: Instagram@ shahidkapoor

For several months, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput protected their daughter Misha from getting clicked by the paparazzi. 

Akshay Kumar
3/7
Image: Instagram@akkilovers_39

Akshara Kumar is often seen shielding his daughter Nitara from intrusive photographers.

Aishwarya Rai
4/7
Image: Instagram@bollywoodqueenns

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai is often seen turning into a protective mother when the paps try to click photos of her daughter Aaradhya.

Rani Mukerji
5/7
Image: Instagram@realmayatalwar

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have always kept their daughter Adira away from the media glares.

Neha Dhupia
6/7
Image:Instagram@ nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia is often seen hiding her son Guriq's face whenever she gets papped in the city.

Soha Ali Khan
7/7
Image: Instagram@sakpataudi

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu have shielded their daughter Inaaya from the media people several times.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
'Darlings' Premiere: Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma & more arrive at the star-studded event

'Darlings' Premiere: Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma & more arrive at the star-studded event
Har Ghar Tiranga: Photos of Indian Flag you can use to change your social media DP

Har Ghar Tiranga: Photos of Indian Flag you can use to change your social media DP
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com