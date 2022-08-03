Anushka To Shahid, Stars Who Have Always Protected Their Kids From Intrusive Pap Culture

Quick links:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have still not officially unveiled their daughter Vamika's face. Morever, they are often seen requesting the paps not to take pictures of the little munchkin.
For several months, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput protected their daughter Misha from getting clicked by the paparazzi.
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai is often seen turning into a protective mother when the paps try to click photos of her daughter Aaradhya.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have always kept their daughter Adira away from the media glares.