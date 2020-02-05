Anya Singh's Best Photos That Prove She Is A True Fashionista

Anya Singh is known for her roles in Qaidi Band and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The actor kick-started her Bollywood career with Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Les Talionis. Apart from her acting chops, Anya Singh is popular for her quirky sartorial choices. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your spring wardrobe.

1. An orange strappy dress

The Qaidi Band actor has donned a body-hugging orange dress. Featuring chain straps, this classic dress is perfect party wear. Singh has paired high heels with this outfit. She has sported a neckpiece for a rounded off look.

2. Giving the summer vibes

Anya Singh is giving cool summer vibes in this stylish off-shoulder top. She has teamed it with rugged white denim shorts. For a complete look, the actor has worn sneakers and sunglasses with this easy-breezy outfit.

3. The denim-on-denim look

The Never Kiss Your Best Friend actor has paired denim shorts with her denim shrug. She has worn a white spaghetti with the combination. Anya Singh has kept her look raw with fresh hair and no-makeup look.

4. A formal monotone ensemble

Anya Singh is slaying the formal look in pants and blazer. She has donned a yellow monotone ensemble. She has worn a black crop top beneath the quirky blazer. For a rounded off look, Singh has accessorized hoop earrings and sported messy hair.

5. A casual college look

The Qaidi Band actor has made her outfit funkier by adding a twist. She has tied the knot from the bottom of the white top and paired it with blue jeans. To accentuate the college vibes, Singh opted for a puff hairstyle.

