Aparshakti Khurana And Akriti Reveals Why They Love Being Pregnant; Share Adorable Pics

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana recently shared an adorable picture with his wife and it has been taking the internet by storm. In the photograph shared, he was seen posing with his wife, Akriti Khurana, while showing off the baby bump. In the caption for the post, the actor has explained why the couple loves being pregnant. Aparshakti Khurana’s fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see timely updates from the actor.

Aparshakti Khurana and wife flaunt their baby bump

Indian actor Aparshakti Khurana has lately been keeping his fans and followers updated through frequent social media posts. He shared a picture from his recent photo shoot where the couple flaunted their baby bump in the most adorable way. In the picture posted, Aparshakti Khurana was seen hugging Akriti from behind, letting the baby bump stay in focus for the picture. He had his left arm placed on her belly while his right arm was wrapped around her shoulder. Both of them were spotted with bright smiles across their faces while enjoyed each other’s embrace.

Aparshakti Khurana and Akriti Khurana were dressed in proper white outfits to keep the pictures colour coordinated. He was wearing a pair of khaki pants with a simple white shirt while she had opted for a breezy white dress with simple short sleeves. Akriti’s makeup was also kept minimum to match the look.

In the caption for the post, Aparshakti Khurana has mentioned the best part about being pregnant. He wrote that they love being pregnant because they get to eat for two people. He also added a red heart emoticon at the end, to express his thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram here.

Aparshakti Khurana fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages for the couple. Some of the fans have also complimented the picture with adorable emoticons. Have a look at the comments here.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.