Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan Bhal's 'Helmet' Cleared By CBFC Without Cuts

Makers of Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bhal's upcoming movie 'Helmet' feared that their movie will face multiple cuts and snips because of it's plot.

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and newcomer Pranutan Bahl's upcoming movie Helmet is a comedy film that talks about condom use and explores the area of people who hesitate or are shy to buy condoms from stores because of what society might perceive about them. The makers of the film were apprehensive that the movie's subject may call for multiple cuts and snips from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but were in for a pleasant surprise when Prasoon Joshi, the head of CBFC cleared the movie without any cuts.

CBFC clears Helmet without any cuts

According to a report by Mid-day, Dino Morea, who has co-produced the movie with Sony Pictures, is encouraged by the censor boards' response. He said that he was worried about how the board will react to the topic of the movie as they always intended for the movie to be entertaining. He mentioned that there has been no other movie made on his topic yet and he hopes that the audience has a good laugh after watching the satirical comedy.

A source told Mid-day that the censor board has given Helmet a U/A certificate as they found the topic to be relevant in today's times. The source further added that even today people in India are hesitant to purchase a condom from the stores and there are some who cannot even utter the word without feeling embarrassed. The film Helmet discusses the topic of sexual health and encourages the use of condoms.

Helmet movie

Directed by Satram Ramani, the satire features Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl in the lead along with  Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in key roles. The movie is titled Helmet as it is a word given to condoms and is used by the majority of the Indians. The movie is scheduled to release in December 2021.

Helmet marks to be the second movie of Pranutan Bhal who is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl. The actor made her debut in 2019 with Notebook opposite Zaheer Iqbal. Talking about Aparshakti Khurana who is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, made his debut in 2016 with Dangal. He has been a part of a handful of popular Bollywood movies like Stree, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He was last seen in the movie Street Dancer in which he played the role of a young village boy who comes to America as an immigrant to make a career in music. Helmet marks to be the first movie in which Aparshakti plays the male lead in a film.

