Aparshakti Khurana And Wife Aakriti Ahuja's Lovey-dovey Photos That Shouldn't Be Missed

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja recently announced their pregnancy. With their first baby on the way, the couple has gotten a lot of loving comments from their friends and fans, after the announcement. A few months back, in September, they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Although, Aparshakti and Aakriti’s relationship goes way back to 17 years, as Aakriti Ahuja had mentioned in one of her posts. The fans of the couple always adore their cosy and lovey-dovey pictures that they post on their social media. Here are some of the best of Aparshakti and Aakriti’s pictures from their Instagram.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja announce her pregnancy

Since Aakriti’s pregnancy has been making news recently, here is a picture that the couple shared on their Instagram. This loving picture of the couple, which is melting the hearts of their friends and fans, was shared by both of them. Aakriti Ahuja captioned this picture as “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation.”

From Aakriti’s 30th birthday

This picture is from Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram, which he had shared on Aakriti’s 30th birthday, which was on January 23, 2021. Aparshakti Khurana has captioned the picture with a funny wish for Aakriti, saying, “Happy Dirty Thirty.”

The picture that Aakriti loves

This picture of a loving and affectionate moment of the couple is shared by Aakriti Ahuja on her Instagram. With the picture, she has written a caption that indicates her love for it. The caption says, “I could double tap my own picture. ❤️”

This picture is also from Aakriti Ahuja’s Instagram. It was shared a day after Aparshakti’s 33rd birthday. Aakriti caption on the picture says, “Somewhere in between the birthday celebrations it was time to switch on the selfie timer!”

The couple’s vacation

Also from Aakriti Ahuja’s Instagram, this picture is from Aparshakti and Aakriti’s vacation. The picture of them romancing on a boat in the sea, got a lot of adoring comments from their fans. Aakriti has also written a lovely caption for the picture, which says, “The nice kind of sea, the nice kind of light and the best kind of boy 💓”

Aakriti’s ‘home’

This endearing picture of the couple is from their simple yet cosy moments. Aakriti shared this picture on her Instagram, with a caption that says, “Home is a vibe.”

A cosy moment

The couple was captured in a cosy moment, as they seemingly got a quick nap on the couch. The picture was shared by Aakriti. She captioned it as, “Post chole bhature kinda status.”

