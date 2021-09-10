Aparshakti Khurana Calls 'Helmet' His Biopic Revealing How He Bought His First Condom

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana recently starred in his debut film as a lead, Helmet. The film is garnering praises from its viewers. It reflected the importance of safe sex and highlighted how people face embarrassment while buying condoms. While the film successfully passed a much important social message, Aparshakti claimed it was his biopic. Read further to know why.

Aparshakti Khurana, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, recalled his experience of buying his first condom. The actor revealed he bought his first condom in college while wearing a helmet. The actor went down his memory lane and recalled how he observed delivery guys, who did not take their helmets off while working. The actor used the same technique and went to buy his first condom, which was much like his film's concept. Little did he know he would be doing something similar years after in a film.

Aparshakti Khurana on welcoming his baby daughter

Further, in the interview, Aparshakti Khurana talked about welcoming his first child with his wife, Akriti Ahuja. The actor jokingly said it was 'weird' that he welcomed two of his babies in the same week. He added that he was married to his wife for seven years and had safe sex all those years.

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife welcomed their baby daughter on August 27, 2021. The couple named their her Arzoie and confirmed the news via Instagram. Their Insta post read, "Aparshakti and Akriti welcome with love Arzoie A. Khurana[sic]." Several celebrities from the industry congratulated the couple. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were also thrilled to welcome another baby in their family.

Details about Helmet

The film Helmet revolved around an unemployed guy named Lucky who tries to win his girlfriend's father's heart. To earn money, he convinces two of his friends to rob a truck. Things take turns in their lives when they accidentally rob a truck full of condom packets. However, they manage to find a way to sell the packets by coming up with a company named Helmet. The film starred Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl in the lead roles. It also had Abhishek Banerjee, Sharib Hashmi and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Satram Ramani.

