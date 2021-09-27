Aparshakti Khurana Clocks Daughter Arzoie's First Month With An Adorable Family Pic; Read

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja are reaping the joys of parenthood ever since they welcomed their daughter Arzoie Khurana in August this year. The actor, who keeps fans updated with adorable daddy-daughter moments on his Instagram profile, shared a monochrome family photo as Arzoie clocked one month. In the family portrait, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife Aakriti's forehead while their daughter enjoys her nap.

Aparshakti also penned a note for the little munchkin on the occasion of daughter's day recently. Hailing her as a 'manifestation of our purest dreams' the actor mentioned that she's a part of him. Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, who is riding high on the success of his latest Zee5 film, Helmet, became a father on August 27, 2021.

Aparshakti Khurana clocks daughter Arzoie's first month

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, September 27, the actor uploaded a black and white photo with his wife and daughter Arzoie, and wrote," Happy One Month ❤️❤️ @arzoie.a.khurana". As soon as he uploaded the photo, fans and celebrities bombarded his comments section with sweet messages for the family. Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap, actors Pulkit Samrat and Swara Bhasker poured in hearts, while Bhumi Pednekar and Mrunal Thakur seemed awestruck, and wrote," Awww". Take a look.

On the occasion of Daughter's day on Sunday, September 27, the actor wished Arzoie in a heartfelt Instagram post. Both Aakriti and the little one can be seen resting on his shoulders, as Aparshakti clicks a selfie. "Dear Arzoie, It feels like I’ve known this name since forever. Like you were a part of me long before you actually became a part. Daughters are a blessing, the world says so. But you Arzoie, you are a manifestation of our purest dreams. We’ve been waiting for you since forever and now our world feels complete because we have you in it. Today on your first daughter’s day, I promise to lend you a shoulder when you need one. A gossip buddy by the day and your 3 AM friend by the night (when you just want to vent/bitch it out). I promise to be both. I promise to be your BFF and do as many cool Social Media trends as you would want me to" Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram post reads.

On the work front, Aparshakti, who is busy shooting for the Amazon series Stardust will also feature in an untitled suspense thriller soon.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @APARSHAKTI_KHURANA)