Aparshakti Khurana Confirms Wife Aakriti Ahuja's First Pregnancy; Fans, Peers Pour In Love

On late Thursday night, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana took to his verified Instagram handle to announce wife Aakriti Ahuja's first pregnancy. Interestingly, the actor shared a monochrome picture, featuring the couple, in which Aakriti can be seen flaunting her baby bump while flashing an ear-to-ear smile for the click. Meanwhile, Aparshakti can be seen pecking Aakriti's baby bump.

Aparshakti Khurana's wife's pregnancy

Instagramming the photo, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote a brief caption in Hindi, which read, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead)". Concluding his short caption, Khurana hashtagged "pregger alert". Meanwhile, his wife Aakriti also shared the same picture on her feed and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation". Aparshakti and Aakriti are married for over 6 years as the couple tied the knot back in 2014.

In no time, the post managed to garner over 60k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages along with red-heart emoticons. On the other hand, many of the Luka Chuppi actor's contemporaries and peers from the industry also extended virtual wishes.

Actor Ekta Kaul commented, "Aree Wahh.. congratulations"; Scam 1992 fame Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ishita Raj, Swara Bhaskar Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Parul Gulati and Priyaank Sharmaa, among many others, are a few to name, who congratulated the parents-to-be. Interestingly, Mukti Mohan wrote a brief note, which read, "Families are expanding so are our hearts!!! So so so excited and eagerly waiting for our Chotu Khurrana babyyyy". "Congratulations" was a common sight in Khurana's comments box.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in the Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D, which starred Varun Dhawan in the lead. A day prior to announcing Ahuja's first pregnancy, the actor had dropped the teaser of his upcoming music track, Aaya Jado Da, featuring Parul Gulati. On the other hand, he will soon share the screen space with Pranutuan Bahl for his first solo release, titled Helmet.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA IG

