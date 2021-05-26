Aparshakti Khurana Contemplates Social Media Ban, Urges Fans To Pursue Their Hobbies

The fate of several top social media platforms in India remains unclear after government sources that Tech giants have failed to comply with India’s new IT rules that were unfurled in the month of February, this year. Popular social media sites including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook haven’t signed under the new IT rules. This may lead to the complete ban of these social media platforms in India. Amidst this, actor Aparshakti Khurana has asked his fans to do something special for themselves.

Aparshakti Khurana encourages fans to follow their hobbies

On Tuesday night, the Stree actor contemplated the possibility of social media platforms being completely banned. Aparshakti Khurana wants everyone to use this situation in a positive light. Sharing a photo of himself, he enunciated that finally now that people may get an opportunity to free themselves from social media, they can use the time wisely to pursue their hobbies. Teasingly the star joked, “Thinking now that social media platforms are getting banned, maybe be should refer to the hobbies section of our resumes for some ideas to kill our time”. Check out the post shared by Aparshakti Khurana below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it received positive reactions from his followers. Actor and friend Pranutal Bahl asked Aparshakti if he will pursue his dream of being a law practitioner. Netizens also clapped to compliment the thinking of the actor and flooded his post with red heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Just a week ago, the Dangal actor penned a heartfelt note for his father on the special occasion of his birthday. Aparshakti said, “Happy birthday to my dearest papa who also happens to be a powerhouse of talent. Everything that I know, I’ve got it from him- music, confidence and more. Papa, I am grateful that we get to live your dream of performing on stage every day. Woudn’t trade that for anything in the world. Happiest Birthday to the OG rockstar Khurrana. PS: The kids in the background are NOT Ayush bhaiya and me and neither is the woman Surekha Sikri”. Take a look at the post here:

(Image: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram)

