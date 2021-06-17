Aparshakti Khurana Decides To Bring A Little Bit Of Rajasthan To Fans Who Can't Travel

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram handle to a share a couple of photos of himself in Rajasthan. Khurana was in Rajasthan for the filming of his recently released music video for the song, Aaya Jado Da. The video which also features Parul Gulati, was released just last week and has already acquired more than 5 million views on Youtube.

Aparshakti Khurana in Rajasthan

In Aparshakti Khurana's photos, the actor can be seen looking quite suave. In the first photo, Khurana can be seen donning an all-blue ensemble along with a pair of stylish sunglasses. The actor can be seen sitting on some steps while posing for the picture at the Kuchaman Fort in Rajasthan.

In the second photo, Khurana can be seen dressed a little more casually. The actor donned a plain white tee with striped colourful pants pairing them with the same sunglasses, once again. Khurana can be seen seated on the floor, indoors while looking out into the sun.

The actor shared his latest picture saying, "Abhi aap rajasthan toh ja nahi sakte, humne socha thoda rajasthan aapke paas le aayein". When translated to English, it reads, "Since you guys can't travel to Rajasthan right now, I thought I'd bring a little bit of Rajasthan to you". Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram post below -

Aparshakti Khurana's latest projects and more

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to appear next in the upcoming film, Helmet. It looks like Aparshakti is ready to walk in his brother Ayushmann's footsteps in terms of his film choices. IMDb's official description for the film says, "A quirky comedy from the heartland of India, it touches upon a topic that is considered embarrassing for most people in India and will showcase the same in a hilariously entertaining manner". The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Pranutan Bahl and is directed by Satram Ramani.

Khurana is not only expanding his range in terms of acting but also his family. Aparshakti Khurana's wife, Aakriti Ahuja, is pregnant, the news of which the actor announced via his official Instagram handle earlier this month. The actor shared a monochrome picture featuring himself kissing his very pregnant wife's enormous belly. Take a look -

Image - Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

