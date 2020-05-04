Aparshakti Khurana Dons His Wedding Day Sherwani For His Latest Song 'Teri Yaari'

Aparshakti Khurana recently dropped his latest single, Teri Yaari on the internet. The song is a perfect melody for everyone who is stuck inside their homes and dearly missing their friends. The song is set against the backdrop of friendship and showcases the same between a group of three friends.

Aparshakti Khurana dons his wedding sherwani once again

Aparshakti Khurana’s latest single, Teri Yaari is directed by Navjit Buttar. The song features the friendship between Aparshakti Khurana, Millind Gaba and King Kaazi. However, one other thing that caught the attention was that Aparshakti Khurana was wearing his real-life wedding day sherwani in Teri Yaari.

Aparshakti Khurana’s wedding sherwani was created by designer duo, Shantanu and Nikhil. There is no doubt that donning the outfits brought in a rush of emotions and memories for the actor. Interestingly, Aparshakti Khurana did not have a Haldi ceremony or even so ride a mare for his baraat. From the looks of it, the actor now has the chance to do these through his latest song, Teri Yaari.

Check out Aparshakti Khurana’s picture in his wedding sherwani here:

Talking about how ecstatic he is about Teri Yaari, Aparshakti Khurana explained that the song is “really special and close to my heart”. He further added, “It's such a relatable number which talks about love, bonding, emotions and friendship”. Teri Yaari was shot across Hauz Khas village and on the outskirts of Delhi. Teri Yaari released on April 28, 2020, and has been receiving massive love from its listeners.

