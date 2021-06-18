Aparshakti Khurana Dresses Like His Favourite 'media Player'; See Pic

Aparshakti Khurana has more than a million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently shared a picture from one of his photoshoots where he was dressed in a striped outfit that according to him resembled his "favourite media player". The actor wrote that he used to like VLC media player more than windows media player and his outfit is a proof.

Aparshakti wore an orange attire with horizontal white stripes resembling the colour of the VLC media player's logo. He was also wearing transparent sunglasses. Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram post below.

Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram post caught much attention. Many left laughing emoticons in the comment section and praised his caption. The actor even replied to a few comments from his friends and family members. Check out some reactions below.

Aparshakti Khurana has been making headlines with his Instagram posts. He keeps his followers updated be it about his personal life or professional, with movies and photoshoots. His funny captions are also liked by many users, along with his style. Take a look at a few of Aparshakti Khurana's photos.

Aparshakti Khurana made his big-screen debut in 2016 with Dangal starring Aamir Khan. He was then seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Jabariya Jodi, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actor last appeared on the silver screen in Street Dancer 3D featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. He will soon play the lead in Helmet, directed by Satram Ramani.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA INSTAGRAM

