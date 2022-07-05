Aparshakti Khurana Enjoys Quality Time With Wife Aakriti Ahuja In London; See Pics

Taking a short break, actor Aparshakti Khurana has jetted off to London with his wife Aakriti Ahuja. They took off to London late last week and are currently spending quality time together in the capital city of the UK enjoying great food, spending time with friends, and attending events apart from the usual touristy things.

Talking about the trip, Aparshakti says, "Though I am waiting to get back to work, this break was much needed. It feels amazing to take time off work. I like indulging in various activities while I am on a holiday, which can be done well when you are with your friends or family. Ergo, arriving at the decision to take this break and enjoy it with my wife and daughter did not take me much time. Happy that I got some time off to spend quality time with my wife in London!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller film called 'Berlin' opposite Ishwak Singh followed by action-thriller Dhoka and a period drama series Jubilee directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

