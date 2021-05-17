Aparshakti Khurana Enjoys Sunday With His Father While Jamming To Retro Songs; Watch

Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently gave fans a sneak peek into his Sunday rituals with his father, P Khurrana. On May 16, the star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring his father, wherein the father-son duo is seen jamming to retro songs with a twist. As seen in Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram video, the actor whistles Bollywood song, Humne Ghar Chohra Hai, followed by Aparshakti Khurana's father playing Aadha Hai Chandra Ma on the flute. Sharing the video on social media, the Stree actor said, "My Kinda Sunday with Papa!!".

Aparshakti Khurrana's Sunday ritual with his father

In Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram video, the actor stunned in a white sweatshirt and sported tinted glasses. Capturing a sunkissed video, the short clip begins with Aparshakti whistling Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam's song from Dil (1990), Humne Ghar Chohra Hai. As the video progresses, a flute tune can be heard from a distance. Later on, Aparshakti Khurana's father enters the frame playing Aadha Hai Chandra Ma on the flute. This is a popular 50s song from Navrang, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Aparshakti Khurana were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Wohooooooooooooooooo", while another added, "This is so cute! God bless!!! #FatherSon". A user said, "Such a positive happy tune". A fan commented, "Uncle stole the show". Another fan comment read as "Wow very sweet keep it up". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Aparshakti Khurana and his father are often spotted jamming together. On May 8, the actor had shared a video, wherein the latter played his flute, while Aparshakti was spotted whistling. The father-son pair jammed to Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar's song from Patita, Yaad Kiya Dil Ne Kahan Ho Tum. Sharing the video on Instagram, Khurana said, "Jamming all the stress away with papa who has been a HUGE Dev Anand fan. Yaad Kiya Dil Ne Kahan Ho Tum is even more special because it’s sung by the legends, Hemant Kumar Saab and Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Hope you like it". He further added, "P.S - clearly we get our music from him ❤️ @astrologer.pkhurrana".

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.