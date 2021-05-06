Aparshakti Khurana Gets Creative With Runaway Aurora Filter, Fans Call It 'Best Version'

Aparshakti Khurana hopped on to execute his favourite choice of Instagram challenge with the 'number 1' person in his life, his wife Akriti Ahuja. The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, May 6, to jump on the bandwagon of 'The Runaway Aurora' challenge on Instagram. Along with his wife Akriti, he started the video with Akriti waving her hand to say hi and Aparkshit who was seen clad in a floral shirt and wearing glasses giving a thumbs up.

Aparshakti Khurana's Runaway Aurora Challenge with his wife Akriti

The couple used a slightly different way to perform the challenge by putting the camera ground facing the sky instead of facing the front. As the Runaway track by Aurora played in the background, each of their silhouettes complimented the background perfectly and they changed the poses according to the different filters. Aparshakti wrote in the caption "Finally hopped on to a trend that I really love with my number 1 @aakritiahuja. P.S - Thanks @gokuraz for lending your creativity for this."

After Aparshakit Khurana added the post to his Instagram reels, many of his followers claimed that it was the best version of the Aurora challenge and the video garnered more than 12k likes within an hour. Overtake actor Parvati Nair wrote "Love this" with red heard. One of the followers wrote "The Best Version Out There" and the other wrote "You did the best one, loved it" and Aparshakti replied to both of them with a red heart emoticon.

A sneak peek into Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Last week on International Dance Day, Aparshakti was seen flaunting his dance moves in an Instagram video. He was seen shaking leg with singer Jonita Gandhi and their dance video had a hilarious punch in the end. While dancing to the song Mummy Nu Pasand from the movie Jai Mummy Di, the duo was seen grooving their bhangra moves. Towards the end after leaving the screen, they both come back to show off their solo dance moves but get pulled out funnily by either of them. Aparshakti wrote in the caption "know it’s easier said than done but here’s a reminder to dance off your worries away, if you can. Dancing is a whole-body workout and is good for the heart."

Aparshakti is the brother of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana. Last month, the Stree actor shared an adorable photo of his niece Varushka who turned 7 years old. He shared a close-up photo with her in which he was holding Varushka and the little one was seen smiling delightfully. He penned an elaborate note in the caption on how much he loved her and wrote he could not 'believe a girl who took all their worries away with her smile turned 7'. He expressed no matter how old she grew she will always be his 'Varushkuu' and wished the best in the world for her.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

