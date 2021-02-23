Aparshakti Khurana Gets Emotional After Seeing Krunal Pandya's Post

Aparshakti Khurana got emotional after reading Krunal Pandya's heartfelt note to his late father. Krunal shared a story about scoring his first century in the matches and how it was his father's dream too. Aparshakti shared the post from Krunal Pandya's Instagram saying "I am still emotional as I am typing". The Mumbai Indians' batsman scored a century at Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Krunal Pandya's father

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya is an all-rounder left-handed batsman. He made his international debut in 2018. He plays for Baroda in domestic matches and for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His father Himanshu Pandya passed away on January 16 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. His father's demise was an unexpected event for the family. It was his father's dream to see his son score a century in the game.

Krunal took to Instagram and shared a conversation he had with his father a few days before the latter's demise. He shared two videos from the match and dedicated his first century to his father. He also has changed his Instagram profile picture to an old picture of him with his father. He said in his post, "Then, I was touched by his appreciation but now I’m astonished by his vision for me." Take a look at the post here:

Family, friends, and fans alike flooded the comments section of Krunal Pandya's Instagram post with heart emojis. His younger brother Hardik commented "My Boy". Aparshakti Khurana and other members of the film fraternity like Jassie Gill, Aalim Hakim also commented on the post. The coach of the Mumbai Indians team Jimmy Pamment also shared a message of encouragement. Take a look at the comments here:

Aparshakti Khurana is the younger brother of Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana. Aparshakti has carved his place in the film industry by making notable appearances in films like Dangal, Stree, and Pati Patni aur Woh. Along with being a versatile actor, the Dangal star is also a notable VJ and reality show host. As for his upcoming projects, Aparshakti has two upcoming movies, namely Kanpuriye directed by Ashish Aryan and Helmet directed by Satish Ramani.

