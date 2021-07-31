Aparshakti Khurana Learns 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Bhangra Version From Dhanashree Verma Chahal

Nobody is unaware of the super-viral song Bachpan Ka Pyar as more and more celebrities are seen hopping on the trend on the internet. New joiners, Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma Chahal teamed up to add their own version of the trend on Instagram. After pop and rap, the viral song got a traditional makeover of Punjabi beats.

Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma Chahal on Bachpan Ka Pyar

The unexpected duo, recently, took to their Instagram to share their own version of the trending song. In the video, Luka Chuppi actor appeared perplexed to perform Bhangra on the sound, however, choreographer Dhananshree asked him to trust the process as they both geared up for the beat change. The duo went on to perform Bhangra in sync with the Punjabi remix of Bachpan Ka Pyar song.

Sharing the video, Khurana wrote, "Can’t get over this song🙈🤪check out the Punjabi version 🤓with super talented." On the other hand, Dhananshree captioned the video writing, "Punjabi flavour added to this trend. Perfectly blended with my favourite. @aparshakti_khurana 🤗🔥 Be different be the trend 😉This was epic fun."

Netizens' reaction to the duo's performance

Celebrities and fans could not help but swoon over the duo's adorable performance. The duo also dropped compliments on each other's posts and revealed that they had fun collaborating with each other. The comment section was spammed with hearts and praises for the duo.

More on Bachpan Ka Pyar viral trend

The audio that emerged from social media was uploaded two years ago, where a toddler was seen singing his heart out in front of his friends and parents. The catchy song spread like wildfire on the internet with many creators using it to create hilarious videos. Rapper Badshah was quick to drop a remix version of the audio which also went viral on the net. Comedian Bharti Singh and actor Abrar Qazi were some of the many who uploaded content with the audio.

On the other hand, Bachpan Ka Pyar singer Sahadev Sahdev Darido was felicitated by the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The singer recreated his own in front of the cameras once again. The audio is showing no signs of slowing down as more and more celebrities can be seen jumping on the trending bandwagon.

IMAGE- APARSHAKTI KHURANA INSTAGRAM

