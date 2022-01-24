Aparshakti Khurana Pens Sweet Note For Daughter Arzoie On 'National Girl Child Day'; Read

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, actor Aparshakti Khurana penned a heartwarming note for his baby girl Arzoie. The Stree actor quipped that it's a "dream come true" to have the little one in his life, and further promised to stick by her through thick and thin. He also mentioned how having a girl child has been the 'biggest blessing' of his life. For the unversed, Aparshakti and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja welcomed Arzoie on August 27, 2021.

Aparshakti Khurana pens a letter to daughter Arzoie on National Girl Child Day

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 24, Aparshakti wrote "Dear Arzoie, Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word ‘Family’ a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through ‘’I should get a haircut’’ and ‘’Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?’’

Further stating Arzoie's importance in his life, the actor added, "Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one,. You see, it’s only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say ‘’maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain."

He concluded his note by quipping, "P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ''I'd rather be asleep than listen to this''!. So, you legit go :zzz: zzz ooooo zoooooo. With love and only love, Your Paapoo,"

On Arzoie's first month of birth, Aparshakti shared a monochrome family picture, where he can be seen planting a kiss on his wife Aakriti's forehead while their daughter enjoys her nap. "Happy One Month @arzoie.a.khurana", he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Aparshakti is gearing up to essay the lead role in the filmmaker Atul Sabharwal's highly-awaited movie, Berlin.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @APARSHAKTI_KHURANA)