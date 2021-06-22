Aparshakti Khurana Posts New Pic Of Wife Flaunting Her Bump; Tahira, Mukti & Others React

Aparshakti Khurana, who had announced pregnancy this year in June, shared a new photo with his wife Aakriti Ahuja in which the duo was flaunting the latter's baby bump. They colour-coordinated in all-white outfits and Aparkshakti looked at the bump with love. He ditched a caption for the post and only dropped a series of red hearts.

As soon as his post was up on the internet, fans and his friends from the industry rushed to drop comments on it. Galat singer Asees Kaur was one of the firsts to drop hearts.

Zara Khan, Mukti Mohan, Rohini Ramnathan, Goldie Sohel, Ridhima Pandit, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Ashish Verma, Rahul Shetty, Kabir Singh actor Nikita Dutta, Pranutan Bahl, Harsh Gujral, Sobhita Dhulipala, RJ Alok, Guneet Monga, Rohini Iyer, Khushboo Grewal, among others, dropped endearing comments on the post.

It was on June 3 when Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja and him broke the big news of their pregnancy. The duo announced their new phase of entering parenthood via an adorable black-and-white post. In the pic, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor planted a kiss on Aakriti's baby bump.

He had written in Hindi, “In the lockdown, work did not get expanded, so we decided to expand our family, Pregger alert.” Meanwhile, Aakriti Ahuja's pregnancy post had come with a caption that read, “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation.”

The two stars' pictures had gone massively viral on the image-sharing platform. Jonita Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ekta Kaul, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Singh, Kompal Matta Kapoor, Sanjana Ganesan, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and others, had wished the couple.

On the work front, Khurana is basking in the success of his recently released song titled Aaya Jado Da alongside Parul Gulati. While the lyrics and composition are given by Nirmaan, it's voiced by Asees Kaur. Within a week, the song surpassed 6.7Mn views and is still counting. Abhijit Vaghani is the music producer while the video is directed by B2gether Pros and presented by Umesh Karmawala.

Singer Aseer was elated with the love fans showered upon her song. She said, "Overwhelmed with all the love !! Thank you for loving #AayaJadoDa. Keep commenting, reading all."

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM