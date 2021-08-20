Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee Starrer 'Helmet' Gets Release Date

Following a positive response to the trailer, Aparshakti Khurana's comedy flick Helmet has got its release date. Following the digital release fashion amidst the prevailing restrictions on opening the theatres in the country, the comedy flick will premiere on Zee5 on September 3. The Satram Ramani movie will touch on the taboo topic of buying and using condoms in India to present it entertainingly. Satram Ramani's movie will feature actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Pranutan Bahl in significant roles. The makers of the movie announced the release date during the launch of the trailer. Screenplay and dialogues are provided by Rohan Shankar, while Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's DM Movies will produce the film.

The movie trailer showed Khurana's character getting yelled at by his wife for getting embarrassed to buy a condom on their wedding night. He, along with his three friends, accidentally steal a truck full of condoms. This leads the three friends to become entrepreneurs and find a unique way to sell condoms directly to save people from embarrassment.

Cast on the movie

While talking to ANI, Dino was enthused about the cast and team of the movie and the refreshing concept. He said, "This is a film which has been made with a sense-of-humour with a sweet message. I am also excited about the wonderfully talented ensemble cast, the refreshing storytelling by Satram my director, and the way both entertainment and a certain intelligent sensibility blend together. Rohan Shankar's dialogues will make you laugh out loud."

Aparshakti Khurana also believed that the movie was covering a sensitive topic in an entertaining manner while sending a 'subliminal social message'. He said, '"It was a huge responsibility to play the lead and maintain a fine balance in such a film but, the layers pushed me to travel an extra mile in search of my character. I'm looking forward to changing gears with this one and feel really humbled by the shift that is unfolding in my life, right now'.

