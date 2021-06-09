Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Release Date Of Upcoming Music Video 'Aaya Jado Da'

Aparshakti Khurana's music video finally has a release date! Khurana recently shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring a still of himself from the upcoming music video. The actor also announced the release date for the upcoming song, asking fans to mark their calendars.

In the caption for his latest post, the actor wrote "Alllll Settttt!!! Mark the Date to watch Musical Love Story #Aayajadoda". The actor also shared the release date for the music video for Aaya Jado Da saying, "Releasing worldwide 11 june 2021 on Speed records". Take a look at the announcement for Aparshakti Khurana's music video below -

More about 'Aaya Jado Da'

Aparshakti Khurana is all set to appear in a new music video named Aaya Jado Da. The teaser for the upcoming music video was shared by SpeedRecords official Youtube channel on June 2, 2021. It has received over 400k views already.

The teaser threw light on the plot of the music video which seemed to be set in a traditional village of Rajasthan. It follows the love story of Aparshakti and Parul's characters. At the end of the teaser, Aparshakti's character gets kidnapped. The song Aaya Jado Da is sung by Asees Kaur, while Nirmaan wrote the lyrics and composed it.

Aparshakti Khurana's movies (upcoming) and more

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to appear next in the upcoming film, Helmet. It looks like Aparshakti is ready to walk in his brother Ayushmann's footsteps in terms of his film choices. IMDb's official description for the film says, "A quirky comedy from the heartland of India, it touches upon a topic that is considered embarrassing for most people in India and will showcase the same in a hilariously entertaining manner". The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Pranutan Bahl and is directed by Satram Ramani.

Khurana made his acting debut with Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports drama Dangal, which earned him a Filmfare nomination for 'Best Male Debut'. Since then, Khurana has appeared in a number of interesting roles in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, Rajma Chawal, and more. The actor's performance in Stree was widely appreciated, earning him another Filmfare Nomination for 'Best Supporting actor'.

Image - Aparshakti Khurana Instagram