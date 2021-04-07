Aparshakti Khurana Reveals What He Was Up To In The Last Lockdown, Shares Throwback Video

It is a lesser-known fact that actor Aparshakti Khurana is a singer too. He recently showcased his singing skills on social media with all his fans and mentioned that with the COVID-19 lockdown all over again, it felt the same like it did during the last year’s lockdown.

Aparshakti Khurana’s throwback to 2020 lockdown days

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this amazing video clip in which he can be seen sitting on a chair in a white vest with his headphones on and playing the guitar. He can also be seen singing the popular song Yar Mod Doh and showcasing his singing as well as guitar skills to all his fans.

In the caption, he stated that he never posted this video and just recorded it a year ago when the COVID-19 lockdown began. He further stated that it seems like everyone was back to square one in Mumbai as the lockdown had to be imposed all over again.

Many of the fans took to Aparshakti Khurana’s video on Instagram and stated how amazing he looked in it while many others even compared his voice with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana's. Some of them even complimented on how “soothing” his song was while others added that they mistook his voice to be that of his brother as their voices seem to be similar. Some of the fans even praised him for his cuteness and mentioned how he sings so wholeheartedly while others shared that they were surprised to know that he was such a good singer. Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s latest Instagram video and see how the fans swamped the comment section with love and praises.

Aparshakti Khurana’s latest

One of Aparshakti Khurana’s latest movies is Helmet for which the actor has been gearing up. The movie will focus on a topic that is still considered embarrassing for most people in India and will try to bring it out in an entertaining way. Directed by Satram Ramani, the movie will also include actors namely Pranutan Bahl, Anurita Jha, Abhishek Banerjee, Rohan Shankar and others.

Image Source- Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram

