Aparshakti Khurana Reviews Rahul Vaidya-Rashami Desai's New Song 'Kinna Sona'

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, on Monday, took to the story section of his verified Instagram handle and reviewed Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai starrer music video Kinna Sona. While sharing Rahul Vaidya's IGTV post of the music-video's promo, Khurana wrote, "Literally #KinnaSona Song", along with a red-heart emoticon. Aparshakti also tagged Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai.

Aparshakti reviews Rahul and Rashami's music video:

More about Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai's music video

On Monday, Rahul Vaidya shared a rendition of Kinna Sona, from the film Bhaag Johnny. The chemistry between the duo instantly impressed their fans. While a section of fans felt "mesmerised" with Rahul's voice, another section of fans went gaga over Rashami. Within a couple of hours, the IGTV post of Vaidya managed to garner more than 300k views and is still counting.

In the song, the duo can be seen romancing each other while twining in black outfits. Captioning the video, Rahul had written, "As you all loved the reel so much, here’s the full version. / Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love". On the professional front, Vaidya is currently in Cape Town, competing for the trophy and title of Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 while Desai was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series Naagin.

A peek into Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram:

Interestingly, the Stree actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. The latest posts in his media feed, which was shared on Sunday, featured his father as well. Via the video post, Khurana gave a peek into his "kinda Sunday". In the video, he can be seen whistling Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam's song from Dil (1990), Humne Ghar Chohra Hai.. Later, his father joined him but played Aadha Hai Chandra Ma on flute. It received an overwhelming response on the phot-video-sharing platform as it garnered more than 24k views; and is still counting.

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen playing a brief role in Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D. He will be next seen in a comedy film, titled Helmet. As per the IMDb description of the upcoming film it will be about a topic that is considered embarrassing for most people in India and will showcase the same in a hilariously entertaining manner. The rest of the details about the cast an the release are still under the wraps.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA & RAHUL VAIDYA IG

