Aparshakti Khurana Says He's Had The 'good Fortune' Of Working With Female Directors

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Aparshakti Khurana recently spoke about working with female directors on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. After kickstarting his acting career in Bollywood with 2016's Dangal, the beloved brother of Ayushmann Khurrana has worked with some of the most celebrated directors of the Hindi film industry. On Monday, the 33-year-old opened up about his favourite female filmmakers in showbiz and the positive energy they bring to their work.

Aparshakti describes his enriching experience of working with female directors

Over the years, Aparshakti Khurana's roles in several Bollywood films, including Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree and Luka Chuppi to name a few, have been lauded by film critics as well as the masses. In his acting career, spanning five years, Aparshakti has got the opportunity of working with multiple prolific female filmmakers such as Leena Yadav, Nitya Mehra, Tahira Kashyap and Dar Gai. On the occasion of International Women's Day, he spoke about the enriching experience of working with the aforementioned directors.

The Street Dancer actor said, "I have had the good fortune of working with these women directors. They are more sensitive when they tell a story and there is a very different vibe on their sets". Speaking about his Rajma Chawal director Leena Yadav, he said, "Leena is a keen observer and understands the complexities of human behaviour very well. Dar Gai is amazing to work with. We had a relevant storyline but it was her vision and aesthetics that made Ruka Ruka a visual spectacle."

He also opened up about working with Nitya Mehra and expressed saying, "As for Nitya, I'm a big fan of Made In Heaven especially her episode. So, when I got the chance to be directed by her, I was really excited. She is extremely warm and calm and that reflects in her work." Furthermore, spilling the beans on working with his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti stated, "I have known Tahira bhabhi for a long time now. I love her way of organic storytelling and With her, work never felt like work; it was like a vacation. Plus I really want to mention that she has a very keen eye for emotions."

Meanwhile, there are a couple of Aparshakti Khurana's movies releasing this year, which includes the upcoming comedy film Helmet and an untitled thriller film with R. Madhavan. He is also all set to mark his digital debut with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's Stardust.

With Inputs: ANI