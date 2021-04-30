Aparshakti Khurana Shares Funny Dance Video With Jonita Gandhi On International Dance Day

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram account to share a dancing video with singer Jonita Gandhi on the occasion of International Dance Day. The actor is known for his humour and he has successfully displayed it in the video. In the throwback video, Aparshakti and Jonita are seen dancing to the song Mummy Nu Pasand from the movie Jai Mummy Di. While the actor is seen making a funny expression, Jonita is busy dancing.

Throughout the video, the duo is seen having fun as they push each other out of the frame. One after the other, they try to come back in front of the camera to show off their dancing skills. At the end of the video, the song stops while Aparshakti is dancing, he falls down on the floor as Jonita pulls his leg and drags him out of the frame.

In the caption of the video, the actor talks about the benefits of dancing. It reads, "I know it’s easier said than done but here’s a reminder to dance off your worries away, if you can. Dancing is a whole-body workout and is good for the heart.

#TB to when @jonitamusic and I shook a leg together!#InternationalDanceDay". The comment section is filled with the fans leaving laughing emoticons and praising the dance. Check it out.

Earlier, the actor shared a video of him singing the song Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si. He also shared some refreshing visuals with the song, which added more beauty to his voice. He shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Lip sync thoda off hai, bilkul hum sab ke mood ki tarah….Just a little effort to uplift your mood. May be you can tag the girl this song reminds you of." Aparshakti was smartly dressed in a black sweatshirt that had a rose on his chest and paired the shirt with ripped blue jeans. He completed his whole look with a pair of shoes and funky sunglasses. Check it out.

Aparshakti Khurana on the work front

Aparshakti Khurana has worked in various films such as Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bala and many more. He will be next seen in the quirky comedy film Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Anurita Jha in the lead roles.

