Aparshakti Khurana Shares Teaser Of His Music Video 'Aaya Jado Da' Opposite Parul Gulati

Aparshakti Khurana is all set to appear in a new music video named Aaya Jado Da. The Stree actor earlier teased a poster of his upcoming song with Parul Gulati. He recently revealed the teaser of his upcoming song via social media. The teaser has left fans of Aparshakti in a state of excitement.

Aparshakti Khurana releases Aaya Jado Da teaser

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram to release the teaser of his upcoming music video Aaya Jado Da. This would be Aparshakti's second music video on YouTube. In the caption, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote, "Teaser out now #AayaJadoDa 💜". The teaser threw light on the plot of the music video which seemed to be set in a traditional village of Rajasthan. It followed the love story of Aparshakti and Parul's characters. At the end of the teaser, Aparshakti's character gets kidnapped. The song Aaya Jado Da is sung by Asees Kaur, while Nirmaan penned and composed it.

Several celebrities came forward to congratulate Aparshakti Khurana. Rahul Sharma wrote, "Paaji Congratulations 👏❤️" in the comment section. The singer of the song, Asees Kaur, also commented with heart eye emojis on the teaser. From Tahira Kashyap to Darshan Kumaar, various celebrities showered love on the teaser of Aparshakti Khurana's music video.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section of the teaser. A fan wrote, "It’s beyond amazing 😭❤️❤️🥵🔥". Another one wrote, "NOW I’M EVEN MORE EXCITED!!". Here's how fans of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor reacted to the teaser.

First look of Aaya Jado Da

Aparshakti Khurana gave the first look of his upcoming music video on May 31, 2021. He shared the first photo of the music video. The actor wrote, "Guysss just before the lockdown I shot a song with my favourite people. I haven’t sung this one but it's kinda close to my heart. This one is truly special. Presenting the first look of “Aaya Jado Da” ♥️" in his caption. He further tagged Parul and Asees Kaur in the caption. He also mentioned Abhijeet Vaghani, the music producer of the song.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.