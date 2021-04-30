Aparshakti Khurana Shares Viral 'groom Video'; Says, "Ekla Chaalo Re"

Aparshakti Khurana is among the active film celebrities on social media and often shares amusing posts on his Instagram handle. His posts are met with a strong response from fans who also end up sharing quirky reactions in the comments. The actor has recently shared a short but funny video that has gone viral all over social media in the last few days. Khurana also penned a brief message in the post’s caption, where made comic comments on the person in the video. The post was promptly met with amused reactions of netizens.

Aparshakti Khurana calls the ‘groom video’ “inspiring”

Many film personalities often post amusing videos on social media for the entertainment of their fans. Aparshakti Khurana has recently shared the viral video that shows a groom riding on a horse to get to his wedding. The man is seen to be accompanied only by band members who play the music for his ‘baaraat’ and the man who was handling the horse, and no one else. Aparshakti expressed his reaction by writing, “ this video is funny but also inspiring”, while mentioning that being all alone in his ‘baaraat’ can be a “nightmare” for a groom.

The actor further wrote, “But now is the time to live by the words of “Ekla Chaalo Re” and I’m so so proud of this man for doing that. You’re the OG ðŸ‘‘ Salute to you!!”. The reason why the groom had no crowd to accompany him is the ongoing pandemic. The post soon received a wave of amused reactions by many netizens, including actor Sunny Singh. They filled the comments section of the post with all kinds of witty reactions to this video.

Images courtesy: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram comments

Aparshakti Khurana has followed the footsteps of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana in the film industry and has worked in quite a few popular films in the last few years. He made his debut in the hit film Dangal, and has since starred in other popular movies such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bala and many more. He has also hosted a few TV shows such as You Have Been Warned among others.

Promo image courtesy: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

