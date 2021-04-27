Aparshakti Khurana Sings 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si' To Uplift Fans' Mood During Lockdown

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana shared a mood-lifting video on social media on Monday. He shared a rendition of Kishore Kumar’s much-loved classic song Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si. The actor also shared some refreshing visuals with the song, which was a treat to the sore eyes. Check out Aparshakti’s mood-lifting Instagram post below.

Aparshakti's mood-lifting video

Trying to beat the Monday blues, he shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Lip sync thoda off hai, bilkul hum sab ke mood ki tarah….Just a little effort to uplift your mood. May be you can tag the girl this song reminds you of. âœ¨”(sic). Aparshakti was smartly dressed in a black sweatshirt that had a rose on his chest and paired the shirt with ripped blue jeans. He completed his whole look with a pair of shoes and funky sunglasses. Aparshakti sang the calming song which depicted the emotions of a guy falling in love with a girl and how he sings his heart out to his lady love. In the video, Aparshakti Khurana recorded the song and also played the guitar and lip-synced the song again, for the video.

Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram post received a lot of love from his fans and followers. Aparshakti mentioned that his song was to bring peace and calm into people's lives. One of his followers replied to the video and wrote, "Made me calm â¤ï¸ got peace"(sic). While several praised the actor's singing skills and the video, one his followers replied that she was 'Eyeing the sweatshirt ðŸ¤“ðŸŒ¹'(sic). Another follower left a comment 'Amazing' under his post while one praised him and left a comment, 'Kya baat hai pajjji ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜'(sic).

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in the quirky comedy film Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Anurita Jha and Aparshakti in the lead roles. The quirky comedy from the heartland of India touches on a topic in India, which is considered embarrassing for most citizens of the country.

(Image Source: Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram)

