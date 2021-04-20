Aparshakti Khurana Strums A Guitar As A Form Of 'stressbuster' Amid COVID Lockdown; Watch

Luka Chuppi actor Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to share his ‘stressbuster’ in the current situation. The actor recently shared a short video showing off his instrument skills and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Aparshakti Khurana also took to his Instagram stories to share the post and pen a note. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “I was getting stressed reading about the current situation. Had to pick up my guitar, my stressbuster #Instamusic #backtolockdown”. In the video, the actor can be seen soulfully playing the guitar and whistling the tune of the song. Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram story and the post below.

As soon as Aparshakti Khurana shared the post online, fans went all out flood the comment section asking the actor to share more such videos. Some of the users praised the actor’s skills, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Wow! That's some decent whistling”. Another user wrote, “I think #backtolockdown should include your insta live and Friday nights too”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Aparshakti Khurana is also a singer, which is a lesser-known fact. He recently shared a video of himself singing on social media with all of his followers, stating that the COVID-19 lockdown felt exactly the same as the previous year's lockdown. Apart from the post, Aparshakti Khurana recently posted this impressive video clip on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen sitting in a chair wearing a white vest, wearing headphones, and playing the guitar. He can also be seen performing the famous song Yar Mod Doh and demonstrating his vocal and guitar abilities to his fans.

He explained in the caption that he had never posted this video before and that he had only filmed it a year ago when the COVID-19 lockdown began. He went on to say that it seemed that everyone in Mumbai was back to square one, as the lockdown had to be enforced all over again. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Aparshakti Khurana Instagram

