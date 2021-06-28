Aparshakti Khurana Thanks People For Loving 'Aaya Jado Da' Song, Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts

Aparshakti Khurana thanked fans in a special way as the song Aaya Jado Da became a huge success. The actor starred in the music video of the song and fans showered it with immense love, praising the actor. Thus Aparshakti Khurana shared a video of himself with his wife as he thanked the fans for showering the song with tremendous love and support. The actor also credited all the artists who were associated with the song and the video that he shared.

Aparshakti Khurana thanks people for love on Aaya Jado Da song

Aparshakti Khurana created a reel sequence where he and his wife can be seen moving around to the tunes of the song Aaya Jado Da. The cinematic video was quite blissful and fans seemed to love it very much as per the comments on the post. The couple who is expecting a child featured in the video and celebrities too adored the simplicity of the short reel film. Sharing the reel to his timeline, Aparshakti Khurana captioned it by thanking the fans for showering tremendous love for the song. He then credits all the artists related to the video and the song and ended his post. The reel went on to garner immense likes and comments from celebrities and fans of the actor. At the time of this writing, the reel video stands at over 2 lakh news and growing.

The reel received comments from many prominent celebrities with Mukti Mohan commenting that the reel has become a debut for their baby. Ayushmann Khurrana, too commented a heart emoji on the video expressing his love for the amazing reel. A number of other celebrities too commented with emoji expressing their love for the reel and the amazing narrative that it had. The couple who are expecting a baby was seen roaming around in the video creating a cinematic moment. The couple share gazes and holds each other in the elegant video that was shared by the actor. The reel was further complemented by the soothing tune of the song Aaya Jado Da due to which fans seemed to instantly love the short reel shared by Aparshakti Khurana. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in the film Helmet which has been directed by Satram Ramani. According to multiple news portals, the film is currently under post-production and fans of the actor are eager to watch him in the film.

image: Aparshakti Khurana instagram

