Aparshakti Khurana Unveils First Look Of 'Aaya Jado Da'; Says 'shot Just Before Lockdown'

On May 30, 2021, Aparshakti Khurana took to his official Instagram handle to share his upcoming music track, Aaya Jado Da poster. In the poster, the actor can be seen sitting close to his co-actor Parul Gulati in a romantic pose. The background of the poster is brown with white pigeons and the sunlight falling on the couple. With the first look, one can assume the theme of the upcoming single is quite classic.

In the poster, Aparshakti can be seen casually dressed, while Parul dons a white embroidered ethnic dress. The poster of the song also consists of other details. The song is presented by Speed Records. The song is helmed by B2gether pros, while BMS pictures handled the photography. The lyrics have been penned by Nirmaan, while Abhijit Vaghani has bankrolled the music of the song. Sharing the poster, Aparshakti wrote, "Guysss just before the lockdown I shot a song with my favourite people. I haven’t sung this one but its kinda close to my heart. This one is truly special. Presenting the first look of 'Aaya Jado Da'".

As soon as the first look of Aparshakti Khurana's latest song was released, many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor and express their excitement. Many celebrities also took the opportunity to drop their wishes. Lyricist Nirmaan commented, "Thank you for everything bhaji. I love u" with a heart. Akull wrote, "Looking forward bhai!" with a string of emoticons. The official team of Speed Records commented, "we're waiting" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, "it looks amazing! can’t wait for this one!" with a heart.

Furthermore, on the work front, Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports biopic, Dangal. Since then, he has appeared in numerous movies playing supporting roles such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor has also been featured in music videos like Ik Vaari, and Kudiye Ni. He will next be seen in Satram Ramani's Helmet.

