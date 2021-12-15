Aparshakti Khurana Unveils First Look Of 'Dhoka Round D Corner'; Fans Can't Stop Drooling

Aparshakti Khurana is basking in the success of his recent releases Helmet and Hum Do Hamare Do and taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the actor unveiled the first look of his upcoming release Dhoka Round D Corner where he is seen sporting an intense look.

Aparshakti in a completely new avatar

The first look features the actor holding a gun while donning a brown and orange checked shirt. For the caption, Aparshakti wrote, "Just found this in my photo gallery. Looking forward to Dhokha, a @tseriesfilms suspense thriller. It launches @khushalikumar also starring @actormaddy @darshankumaar and is directed by @kookievgulati."

A big surprise for Aparshakti's fans

Fans of the actor who were used to seeing Aparshakti in comic roles were in for a surprise as the actor shared the first look for his upcoming release. Fans will be thrilled to watch him in a completely new avatar as the first look appears to be a paradigm shift from his on-screen persona. The actor stated, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanting to do for a very long time." He said that he is delighted by the response he has been getting for his first look from the film.

Earlier too, on the completion of the film, Aparshakti Khurana shared a glimpse, wherein he, in a checked shirt, could be seen standing with Khushali Kumar, in a red saree. He captioned the post, "And the filming completes! You are as good as your company is and what a team I’ve had...Mr. talented himself- @actormaddy; handsome & gifted @aparshakti_khurana, and the superbly amazing actor @darshankumaar. Also blessed to have a sorted and gifted director @kookievgulati sir #Dhokha #DhokhaRoundDCorner #2022release."

Dhoka D Round Corner has been directed by Kookie Gulati, starring R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumar. The movie is set to have a big release in Hindi in 2022. Aparshakti managed to play supporting roles in the big Bollywood hits, such as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Luka Chuppi, Stree and many more.

Image: Instagram @aparshakti_khurana