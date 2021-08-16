Aparshakti Khurana Unveils The Teaser Of His Quirky Comedy Film 'Helmet'; WATCH

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled the teaser of his upcoming flick, Helmet. The quirky comedy-drama is a social satire on the issue that is faced by many Indians on regular basis. In the short clip, Khurana's character can be seen struggling to buy condoms. Sharing the teaser, the actor penned a quirky caption. Watch the teaser below.

Aparshakti Khurana unveils Helmet's teaser

In the Helmet's teaser, Aparshakti Khurana's character can be seen struggling to buy condoms. In the short clip, the chemist asks him if he is looking for nirodh (condom) and people around him stare at him and he gets so nervous that the actor ends up buying everything except for the one thing that he needed. His wife can be seen annoyed as he couldn't buy the same. Sharing the teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti wrote, "Kab tak sharmaoge (How long will you be shy), it’s time to get our '#HelmetOn' '#StayTuned.'"

The video has garnered more than 40k views in only three hours of its post. Many of his fans and followers expressed their excitement for the release of the film. Several celebs also took the opportunity to compliment the actor. Khushboo Grewal commented, "Hahahhahahhahaha toooo gooood," while singer Tony Kakkar wrote, "Can’t wait for it bhai" with fire emoticons. A fan added, "This is gonna be superfun" with laughing out loud face emoticons. Another one chipped in, "Awesome Shakti. Maja aaega (This is going to be fun)."

Aparshakti, who is known for his perfect comic timings and acting skills, can be seen inciting comedy through simple dialogues and hilarious expressions. With his perfectly crafted dialogue delivery, the Luka Chuppi actor seems to be all set to win the hearts once again with his earnest performance.

Helmet that essentially is a satire, serves an important message along with a combination of tasteful humour to drive its point across social strata. Bankrolled by Raaz star Dino Morea, the film also features Pranutal Behl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma, and others. Satram Ramani will be making his directorial debut with the film. The film went on floors in December 2019 in Varanasi. The film will be premiering soon on the online streaming platform, Zee 5.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

