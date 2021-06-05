Aparshakti Khurana’s Weekly Roundup: Announcing Pregnancy To ‘Aaya Jado Da’ Teaser Release

It’s been quite a productive week for actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana. At first, he teamed up with Noor Kaur Chahal and the duo crooned a Punjabi song, Main Paba Par Nachdi Phiran. Meanwhile, he recently broke the big news of his wife Aakriti Ahuja’s pregnancy. Scores of fans and celebs poured in love for the duo. Here’s a quick round-up of Aparshakti’s whereabouts this week.

Aparshakti Khurana’s weekly round-up

On May 30, Aparshakti recreated Prateek Kuhad’s hit song Kasoor, with his friend. Khurana wrote that he was “jamming with his fav”. Soon, Zara Khan, Nirmaan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many others dropped endearing comments.

Four days ago, he unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming music album Aaya Jado Da, alongside Parul Gulati. He wrote, “Guysss just before the lockdown I shot a song with my favourite people. I haven’t sung this one but it's kinda close to my heart.

This one is truly special.” While the lyrics and composition are given by Nirmaan, it's voiced by Asees Kaur. “My first-ever music video with this talented bunch,” wrote Parul.

On June 1, the Jabariya Jodi actor unveiled the teaser of Aaya Jado Da. The short video introduces the two stars as love birds and shows how they meet each other in a village and fall in love. However, the twist comes to light when the makers reveal his real identity. He gets caught up by a group of people who hold his hands, leaving his face smeared in blood and water. Tahira Kashyap also expressed excitement to watch the video soon.

On June 3, Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja and him, broke the big news of entering parenthood. The duo announced their pregnancy via an adorable black-and-white post. In the pic, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor planted a kiss on Aakriti's baby bump.

He wrote in Hindi, “In the lockdown, work did not get expanded, so we decided to expand our family, Pregger alert.” Meanwhile, Aakriti Ahuja's pregnancy post came with a caption that read, “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation.”

Jonita Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ekta Kaul, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Singh, Kompal Matta Kapoor, Sanjana Ganesan, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Nikita Dutta, and others, wished the couple.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

