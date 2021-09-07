Aparshakti Khurana's Wife Aakriti Pens Adorable Anniversary Wish, Shares Newborn's Pic

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja who recently became proud parents to a baby girl rang on their seventh wedding anniversary. To wish each other on the special occasion, the couple penned beautiful posts on social media. Aakriti took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture of Aparshakti and their daughter baby Arzoie.

Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja celebrate seven years of togetherness

In the photo, Aparshakti Khurana can be seen laying next to Arzoie holding her. Their eyes were shut as they lay on the bed. While Aparshakti wore a white kurta, the baby was covered in a blanket with car designs. While wishing the Luka Chuppi actor, Aakriti wrote, “7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana." Reacting to the post, Aparshakti dropped several red heart emojis. He also shared the post on his Instagram Stories tagging Akrtiti, using Arzoie's name as a hashtag also with heart emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana also reposted the same picture shared by Aakriti on his Instagram story and wrote, “Bhai and bhateeji (brother and niece)" followed by heart-eye emoji. He also wrote, "Happy anniversary @aparshakti_khurana and @aakritiahuja." Last month, Aparshakti and Aakriti welcomed their daughter Arzoie. Sharing the news with his fans, Aparshakti wrote on Instagram, "Aakriti & Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021." A couple of days back, Aparshakti had shared a picture where the new parents held their baby's hand. The picture was captured at the hospital after Arzoie's birth. He had captioned the post, "It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana (camera emoji) @ombrebyhj."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is basking in the success of his latest film Helmet opposite actor Pranutan Behl. The film was digitally released on Zee5 on September 3. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Dino Morea along with Sony Pictures Networks Productions. The story of the film revolves around people feeling awkward while buying and talking about condoms. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. The trailer of the film depicts the protagonist not being able to buy a condom from the medical store out of embarrassment. Later, the lead character, played by Aparshakti, accidentally steals a truck full of condoms with the help of his two friends.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTIKHURANA/Instagram