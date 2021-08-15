Aparshakti Khurana Is A 'Nanha Munna Rahi' As He Celebrates A Musical I-Day

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day. Aparshakti shared a video of himself waving India's flag and singing along to a patriotic song. India celebrates its Independence every year on August 15. Take a look at the video here.

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates Independence Day

In the video, Aparshakti Khurrana wore a white kurta and waved the Indian Flag as he celebrated Independence Day. The actor in the video was seen singing along to the song Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon. As he shared the video he wrote "Happy Independence Day." Fans of the actor were all hearts for the video as they left heart emoticons in the comment section. Meanwhile, most of the fans dropped comments like "Happy Independence Day" and "Jai Hind".

Aparshakti Khurrana expecting his first child with his wife Aakriti Ahuja

Aparshakti Khurana is expecting his first child with his wife Aakriti Ahuja. The duo tied the knot in 2014, The actor announced the news via his Instagram account in June 2021. Recently, Aparshakti shared pictures of his wife and him from their maternity shoot. In the photo, Khurana was seen hugging and cradling his wife Aakriti's baby bump.

Aparshakti Khurana congratulates Neeraj Chopra for his win in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra created history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he clinched a gold medal and became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. Chopra won the gold medal in the final on August 7 with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt, becoming the first Indian Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics, and the first post-independence Indian Olympic medallist in athletics.

Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram to congratulate the athlete and wrote that Chopra had made the entire country proud. Sharing a picture of the athlete he wrote, "Indian parents to their kids for the next few years, “Chopra ji ke bete se kuch seekho [Learn from Chopra ji's son]”. Neeraj Chopra, what a golden way to win the hearts of the entire country. What a historic and iconic win! Kudos to your hard work and dedication. You’ve made us all proud."

