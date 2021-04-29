Aparshakti Khurrana Shares A Video About Wedding Procession; Finds It Funny And Inspiring

Weddings are not like what they were before. The pandemic has caused people to follow social distancing and a wedding procession without the presence of hundreds of guests is the new norm these days. Aparshakti Khurana's latest Instagram post is proof of that. Let's take a look.

Aparshakti Khurana shares a video of a wedding procession

The Stree actor took to his Instagram account to share a video that featured a wedding procession of a groom who is mounted on a horse accompanied by just three men as he headed towards his wedding venue. Two of them were playing the drums and the third was manning the horse. In the caption, Aparshakti said that he finds the video oddly inspiring because of the pandemic times that have forced people to stop from gathering and meeting, in other words, to stay socially distanced. He said that he is proud of the groom in the video for following the COVID safety protocols and living by the words of "Ekla Cholo Re". He concluded the caption by calling the groom "OG King".

The post elicited quite a few laughing emojis in response, which is not surprising considering the strange wedding procession in the video. Some fans had some quirky comments like "Original gangster comes alone", "Since he is the one who mattered". One fan also posted a line from the popular song Tenu Leke and called the video a "LITE" version of the track, because of the absence of a wedding procession.

A look at Aparshakti Khurana's latest news

A few days ago, Aparshakti entertained his fans with a rendition of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. He also posted a few of his own covers of various songs. Like several other celebrities, he has been constantly sharing information about medical supplies and aid from all over India. He also urged his fans to stay at home in a quirky Instagram post which sported the caption - "My stripes are social distancing. So should you." On the work front, he will be next seen in the film Helmet opposite Pranutan Behl and the upcoming web series Stardust directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

(Promo Image Source: Aparshakti Khurana Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.